Overview of Dr. Gregory Lynch, MD

Dr. Gregory Lynch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at Johnson County Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.