Overview

Dr. Gregory Machiko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Machiko works at Allegheny Center for Digestive Health in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hernia and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.