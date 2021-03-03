Overview of Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD

Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Mackay works at Mark Codner, MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.