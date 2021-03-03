Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Mackay works at
Dr. Mackay's Office Locations
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 343-0897
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 343-0897
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacKay is such a fabulous doctor. He pays careful attention to what you want and gives his open, honest and professional feedback. His skills are top notch. I highly recommend him and his staff!
About Dr. Gregory Mackay, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University PA
- Emory University
- Medical University of South Carolina
