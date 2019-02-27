Dr. Gregory Mancini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mancini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mancini, MD
Dr. Gregory Mancini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mancini's Office Locations
- 1 1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D-285, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9620
-
2
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9620
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mancini?
He was an excellent surgeon. I wish I would’ve stayed in Tennessee and was able to have my second surgery with him. The bariatric doctors where I’m at kept me going through all the things I 100% completed correctly wrote on a prescription pad to insurance due to recent weight gain (my records show that is a lie) I recommend surgery. The director was adament that he never wanted to do the second surgery on me. I miss UT. Insurance changed & I’ll never get my 2nd surgery.
About Dr. Gregory Mancini, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548211857
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancini has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.