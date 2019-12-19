Overview of Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD

Dr. Gregory Mantooth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Mantooth works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.