Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Marchand works at Marchand & Associates Family Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marchand & Associates Family Medicine
    4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 113, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 394-6020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Joint Pain
Dermatitis
Bronchitis
Joint Pain
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis
Joint Pain
Dermatitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Well Baby Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1033104336
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchand works at Marchand & Associates Family Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marchand’s profile.

    Dr. Marchand speaks American Sign Language and American Sign Language.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

