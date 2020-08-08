Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Marchand & Associates Family Medicine4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 113, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 394-6020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marchand has been my doctor over 20 years, he has always been straight up and when I needed something taken care of the staff always got me in there right away. If Doc was on vacation Cheryl took care of the situation right away,Her kindness and attention to detail and her professional knowledge is amazing. The staff is absolutely the best there is they go out of there way to help,case in point years ago I was suffering with kidney stones needless to say that is pain you don’t want. I did not know what to do so I went to there office because they knew exactly what to do my wife was out of town so I was on my own. The receptionist directed me to the Er at the hospital when I arrived the nurse was outside waiting for me. The receptionist had called them with my name and my situation and my insurance . She saved me a lot of problems that is only one situation, there is so many times that Dr marchand and Cheryl and staff have helped me out. Thank you all so very much Ed kalousti
About Dr. Gregory Marchand, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and American Sign Language
- 1033104336
Education & Certifications
- Naval Regional Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchand speaks American Sign Language and American Sign Language.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchand.
