Dr. Gregory Markantone, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Gregory Markantone, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Markantone, DPM
Dr. Gregory Markantone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Latrobe, PA.
Dr. Markantone works at
Dr. Markantone's Office Locations
Gregory S. Markantone Dpm PC3863 STATE ROUTE 30, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-7050
Ahn Emerus Westmoreland LLC6321 State Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 539-7050
Monroeville Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC4121 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markantone?
I have had chronic plantar warts. Ive been to 4 other doctors in both VA and PA. He is by far the best Podiatrist! I have had to have my plantar warts carved out, as burning them off does not work. The other 3 podiatrist had great results, but the PAIN is intense. Dr. Markantone preformed this surgery differently and was MUCH less painful. I love it when I find a great doctor!
About Dr. Gregory Markantone, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Greek
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markantone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markantone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.