Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD
Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital.
Dr. Masimore works at
Dr. Masimore's Office Locations
-
1
Greenwood Family Eyecare730 Executive Park Dr Ste A, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 346-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masimore?
I have been a patient of Dr. Masimore since 2016/17, and am very pleased with him. He truly cares about the well being of his patients, and listens to their complaints. I would highly recommend him to anyone who is serious about being treated by a fair and compassionate physician. If you are looking for a Doctor just to get drugs, go elsewhere. He is not that kind of Doctor. His protocol is very rigid to ensure the proper treatment of his patients and does not tolerate abuse of medications. I have a great deal of respect for him and cannot imagine going elsewhere.
About Dr. Gregory Masimore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104878982
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masimore accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masimore works at
Dr. Masimore has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Masimore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masimore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.