Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD
Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Mathien works at
Dr. Mathien's Office Locations
-
1
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
-
2
Orthotennessee Imaging260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4444
-
3
Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
-
4
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathien?
As an outgoing 53 yr old my knee needed some attention. Greg was amazing, and has got me back in the game
About Dr. Gregory Mathien, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730156076
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathien works at
Dr. Mathien has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.