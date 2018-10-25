Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weldon Spring, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. Mattingly works at
Locations
St Charles Psychiatric Associates4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy Ste 300, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Directions (636) 949-5760Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family member has received nothing but excellent care here. They have been a patient for decades. This Dr encouraged them to return to work ,increase their education and reach their full potential. He is probably the only reason my family member has made a full recovery and will continue to thrive. He is compassionate and possesses the keen ability to motivate his patients to recovery. Thank You ,Dr Mattingly.
About Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mattingly works at
