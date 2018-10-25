See All Psychiatrists in Weldon Spring, MO
Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (54)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weldon Spring, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparta Community Hospital.

Dr. Mattingly works at St Charles Psychiatric Associates in Weldon Spring, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St Charles Psychiatric Associates
    4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy Ste 300, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 949-5760
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparta Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mattingly?

    Oct 25, 2018
    My family member has received nothing but excellent care here. They have been a patient for decades. This Dr encouraged them to return to work ,increase their education and reach their full potential. He is probably the only reason my family member has made a full recovery and will continue to thrive. He is compassionate and possesses the keen ability to motivate his patients to recovery. Thank You ,Dr Mattingly.
    dp in MO — Oct 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mattingly to family and friends

    Dr. Mattingly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mattingly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215933379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Center / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattingly works at St Charles Psychiatric Associates in Weldon Spring, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mattingly’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattingly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Mattingly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.