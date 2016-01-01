Dr. Mattson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Mattson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mattson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Mattson works at
Locations
Greg Mattson MD Inc.210 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 454-6141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Mattson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922155282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.