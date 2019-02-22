Dr. Gregory Matzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Matzke, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Matzke, MD
Dr. Gregory Matzke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Matzke works at
Dr. Matzke's Office Locations
Ssm Health Saint Marys Hospital Madison700 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 260-2900
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - N. High Point Road Madison752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matzke is a great surgeon. He takes the time to answer questions and explain procedures without rushing at all. I knew I was in great hands from the first visit. I would recommend Dr. Matzke to anyone that needed a surgeon.
About Dr. Gregory Matzke, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326096546
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matzke has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matzke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matzke.
