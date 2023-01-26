Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM
Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Estero, FL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Mazur works at
Dr. Mazur's Office Locations
Bonita Community Health Center3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2150, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (405) 607-3668Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Specialist9915 Tamiami Trl N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 566-8800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best. Attentive and explains all medical procedures and practices in language understandable to the laymen. An extremely skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Gregory Mazur, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083901367
Education & Certifications
- Northside Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
