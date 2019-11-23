See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD

Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr

Dr. McCarroll works at WellMed At Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McCarroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed Cardiology
    7622 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-7840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Dyslipidemia
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2019
    My husband and I became Dr. McCarroll patients a couple of years ago, we are so blessed to have him as our physician. He is very patient and listens very closely with our concerns, my husband tells everyone his Dr. is an excellent Dr...... his staff is great too
    John & Oralia Valadez in San Antonio , TX — Nov 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD
    About Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1255422614
    • 1255422614
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    U Tenn
    • U Tenn
    Internship
    Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory McCarroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarroll works at WellMed At Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCarroll’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

