Overview of Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD

Dr. Gregory McDonald, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.