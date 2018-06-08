Dr. McLennan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory McLennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory McLennan, MD
Dr. Gregory McLennan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. McLennan works at
Dr. McLennan's Office Locations
1
Blessing Physician Services927 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 214-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor on all levels that I have ever dealt with.
About Dr. Gregory McLennan, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912160052
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Urology
