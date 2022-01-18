Overview of Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD

Dr. Gregory McNabb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.



Dr. McNabb works at Carolina East ENT Associates in New Bern, NC with other offices in Morehead City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.