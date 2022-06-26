Overview

Dr. Gregory Meis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meis works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc in Pickerington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.