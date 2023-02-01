Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD
Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Merrell's Office Locations
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (800) 888-4263
IU Health Arnett , IN5177 McCarty Ln Bldg 1, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8700
St. Vincent Medical Center Northeast13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 201, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 653-2446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana University Health Arnett2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 838-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was especially nice and helpful! I felt they really cared about me as a person!
About Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679502165
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Yale School Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopedics
- Yale School Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopedics
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Merrell works at
