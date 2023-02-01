Overview of Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD

Dr. Gregory Merrell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Merrell works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.