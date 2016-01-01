Dr. Gregory Mesna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mesna, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mesna, MD
Dr. Gregory Mesna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Mesna works at
Dr. Mesna's Office Locations
Mesna Plastic Surgery7407 WAYZATA BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 927-4556
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Mesna, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesna works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesna.
