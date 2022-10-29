Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Central Michigan and Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Messenger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Jones Vision Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 224-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messenger?
Excellent Dr that has a plastic surgeon on board in his office. The wait time was about 5 minutes in waiting room & about 4-5 minutes before Dr arrived in room. He asked if I had time to get basil sells removed the same day, which I did. Was taken down to Plastic surgeon and the wait was about 4 minutes in that office. Everybody in the office including the Dr Gregery Messenger was very professional & polite. The office staff knocked and peeked in rooms to make sure I was alright and posted me on when the Doctors would be coming in my room as they finished up on previous patients. I would highly recommend these Doctors as this was a second opinion. I was told by a previous dermatologist I had 1 basil and needed 4-5 weeks---5 times a week of radiation. Dr Messenger found 3 basil cells and they was surgically removed and stitched. Dr Messenger is my NEW DOCTOR to go to from now on!
About Dr. Gregory Messenger, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851340012
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.