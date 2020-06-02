Dr. Gregory Messner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Messner, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Messner, DO
Dr. Gregory Messner, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Cleveland Emergency Hospital, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Messner's Office Locations
Trident Anesthesia LLC17950 Preston Rd Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 483-5714
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
took time to listen to me and offer me options very kind and patient excellent doctor
About Dr. Gregory Messner, DO
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376572867
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
