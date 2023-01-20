Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD
Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Middleton's Office Locations
1
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (800) 926-8273
2
University of Ca San Diego1200 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 536-7300
3
Regents of the University of California9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 657-8200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Middleton for chronic shoulder pain and I had a very good experience with him. He was on-time, if not ahead of schedule, asked questions, did an exam and gave me my options. One was a cortisone shot, which I had had before I remarked on how extremely painful it was, along with the "cortisone flare" I had experienced afterward. He said he thought my experience this time with him would be much different and thank goodness, it was! Just the slightest pinch at injection and no cortisone flare - yay!!! Based on this experience, I will definitely see him again and would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Gregory Middleton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104891290
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Middleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middleton has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton.
