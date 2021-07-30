Dr. Gregory Midis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Midis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Midis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Midis works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3695
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Midis?
I was referred to Dr midas just after I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. At a time.when I thought my life would never be the same dr.midas had a plan and followed through. Very down to business but an angel in disguise.
About Dr. Gregory Midis, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033226162
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fnd
- U MD Sch Med
- Medical College of Virginia
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Midis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Midis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Midis works at
Dr. Midis has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Midis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Midis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.