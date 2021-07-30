Overview

Dr. Gregory Midis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Midis works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.