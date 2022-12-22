Overview

Dr. Gregory Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Grand River Cardiology Downtown in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.