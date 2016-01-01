Overview of Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD

Dr. Gregory Mitro, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Mitro works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.