Dr. Gregory Mucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mucha, MD
Dr. Gregory Mucha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their residency with Lankenau Hospital
Locations
Minneapolis Office2220 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (952) 883-5000
Health Partners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (612) 341-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Health Partners1665 Utica Ave S Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 541-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mucha?
This was my first visit to Dr Mucha. He was friendly and professional . Spent time explaining things in easy to understand terms. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Gregory Mucha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215902119
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mucha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mucha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mucha has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mucha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mucha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.