Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
Gregory P. Mueller, M.D., FACS436 N Bedford Dr Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 331-0492Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller and all of his office staff are always amazing and willing to spend time explaining all of the procedures. I first had my neck done (which I love) and then have had several other procedures including lip filler and pro yellow. Dr. Mueller is ahead of his time and always up on the newest and best.
About Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447475843
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of California Irvine|University of California- Irvine General Surgery
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center
