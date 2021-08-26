Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO
Dr. Gregory Mukalian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Group - Willingboro1113 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 835-5821
2nd time I had a procedure done by him and both times I had a great outcome. Dr. Mukalian takes the time to explain things to you unto the point you don't have any questions to ask. And I was very impressed with how fast he called me back when I had a question for him when he was out of the office in between surgeries. It shows the dedication he has for his patients.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659372910
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
