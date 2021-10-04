Overview

Dr. Gregory Mula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mula works at Northlake Gastroenterology in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.