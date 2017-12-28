Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulcahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD
Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Mulcahy's Office Locations
Northland Ear Nose & Throat PC2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 104, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-1001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding septoplasty experience! No packing necessary because of the method he uses. Symptoms only prevalent on right side, but during surgery he noted I had deviation further up on left side so he took extra time to repair that as well. Less than 1/2 hour procedure. He called me after my return home that evening to check my progress. Minimal pain and discomfort, post-surgery. I have options closer, but chose to travel over an hour to Liberty. So pleased I did! Office staff outstanding
About Dr. Gregory Mulcahy, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Loyola University Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulcahy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulcahy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulcahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulcahy has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulcahy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulcahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulcahy.
