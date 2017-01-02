Dr. Gregory Mulford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Mulford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Mulford, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Mulford works at
Locations
Atlantic Rehabilitation - Cedar Knolls6 Saddle Rd, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 796-3600
Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute95 Mount Kemble Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-2293
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Spent a lot of time with me and my son.
About Dr. Gregory Mulford, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby
- Overlook Hosp
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Lafayette College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
