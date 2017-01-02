Overview

Dr. Gregory Mulford, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Mulford works at Atlantic Medical Group Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.