Dr. Gregory Murad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Murad works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.