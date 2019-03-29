Dr. Nedurian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Nedurian, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Nedurian, MD
Dr. Gregory Nedurian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nedurian works at
Dr. Nedurian's Office Locations
Gregory L. Nedurian M.d. P.A.521 BUENA VISTA ST, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best vascular dr there is he knows what he is doing and is very caring and explains what is going on
About Dr. Gregory Nedurian, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nedurian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nedurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nedurian speaks Armenian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nedurian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nedurian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nedurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nedurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.