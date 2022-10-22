See All Internal Medicine Doctors in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Gregory Nestor, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Nestor, MD

Dr. Gregory Nestor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Nestor works at MDVIP - St. Petersburg, Florida in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nestor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - St. Petersburg, Florida
    1700 66th St N Ste 302, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6784

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Botox® Injection
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liposuction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiesse® Injections
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr Nestor is caring about his patients well being and explains everything in terms I can completely understand. He has knowledge and is very thorough. The staff is wonderful. Debbie is amazing as well. I’ve have been a patient of Debbie’s for many years and Dr Nestor for approximately 5 years and wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. If appointment is needed last minute is no problem. Happy wit my experience with MDVP The entire staff is wonderful.
    Sandy G — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Nestor, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639165863
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosps|University South Fla Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
    • Morton Plant Hospital
    • St. Anthony's Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Nestor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nestor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nestor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nestor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nestor works at MDVIP - St. Petersburg, Florida in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nestor’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nestor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nestor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nestor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nestor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

