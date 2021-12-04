See All Podiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM

Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Ng works at Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Ng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates
    496 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 783-9690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2021
    He is a wonderful doctor like much that has been written about him already, he really takes his time and truly is interested in doing his best to help a patient. I had a failed tendon repair that he fixed surgically. It has been 5 years now and it is still good as new:). I recently went back to him for something minor. He remembered me as if it were yesterday. He is a small practice that is really different than the common large practices that you see today. You feel connected and taken care of. Highly recommend Dr. Ng. - Sue
    Sue — Dec 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM
    About Dr. Gregory Ng, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851370316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

