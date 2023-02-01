Dr. Gregory Nguyenduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyenduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Nguyenduc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Nguyenduc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama Med and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyenduc works at
Locations
-
1
East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates600 S Dobson Rd Ste A1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient in this oractice for 2+ years. Highly recommend Dr Nguyenduc for and GI needs.
About Dr. Gregory Nguyenduc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326016239
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of South Alabama Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyenduc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyenduc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyenduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyenduc works at
Dr. Nguyenduc has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyenduc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyenduc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyenduc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyenduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyenduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.