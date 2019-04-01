Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD
Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Dr. Ogawa's Office Locations
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogawa?
Dr Ogawa Listened, Cared, and found a solution to my problem. Very professional AND caring.
About Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205826203
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- St Lukes MC
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogawa has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogawa speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.