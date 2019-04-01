Overview of Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD

Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.



Dr. Ogawa works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.