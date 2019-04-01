See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD

Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.

Dr. Ogawa works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ogawa's Office Locations

    Albuquerque - Northside
    5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Dr Ogawa Listened, Cared, and found a solution to my problem. Very professional AND caring.
    — Apr 01, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205826203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Ogawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogawa works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Ogawa’s profile.

    Dr. Ogawa has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

