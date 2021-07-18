Dr. Gregory Oh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Oh, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Oh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Dr Li Internal Medicine PA499 E Central Pkwy Ste 205, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 951-8803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
If you are looking for an extremely knowledgeable, honest Dr. who treats the root cause of your health issue, not just the symptom. You should see Dr. Gregory Oh. I wish I had met him sooner. Thank you Dr Oh! You're saved my life.
About Dr. Gregory Oh, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
