Dr. Gregory Olsen, MD

Internal Medicine
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Olsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Olsen works at Nuclear Medicine Associates Inc in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nuclear Medicine Associates Inc
    300 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Asthma

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Gregory Olsen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598701658
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Internal Medicine
