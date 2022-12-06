Dr. Gregory Orloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Orloff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Orloff, MD
Dr. Gregory Orloff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Orloff works at
Dr. Orloff's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
-
2
Rebecca Fisher8503 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4089
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Orloff?
Monthly Maintenace treatment with FastPro, labs and consultation.
About Dr. Gregory Orloff, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750358776
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orloff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orloff works at
Dr. Orloff has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orloff speaks French.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Orloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.