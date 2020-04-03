Overview of Dr. Gregory Ortega, MD

Dr. Gregory Ortega, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from University of Pedro Urena Santo Domingo Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Ortega works at Mid Florida Hematology & Oncology in Deland, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL and Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.