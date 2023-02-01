Overview of Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD

Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Osetinsky works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY and Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.