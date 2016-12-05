See All Psychiatrists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD

Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Coll

Dr. O'Shanick works at Center For Neurorehabilitation in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Shanick's Office Locations

    Center for Neurorehabilitation Services
    7401 Beaufont Springs Dr Ste 205, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 (804) 272-0114

  Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Commercial Insurance Company
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 05, 2016
    Dr. O'Shanick, as well as his entire staff, are extremely knowledgeable and caring. Dr. O'Shanick will go to any length to diagnose accurately and ensure treatment improves your condition. My entire family would highly recommend him to anyone as they have seen my tremendous improvement.
    Phil in Glen Allen, VA — Dec 05, 2016
    Dr. O'Shanick's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. O'Shanick

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1982832960
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Coll
    • Ohio State University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
    Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shanick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shanick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Shanick works at Center For Neurorehabilitation in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. O'Shanick’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shanick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shanick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shanick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shanick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

