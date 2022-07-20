Overview of Dr. Gregory Palutsis, MD

Dr. Gregory Palutsis, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington.



Dr. Palutsis works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.