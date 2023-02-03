Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD
Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Parkhurst's Office Locations
Parkhurst Nuvision9725 Datapoint Dr Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 585-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to this M D and clinic, because was told he was the best in treating Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy. Had a great experience with the friendly staff and extensive evaluation but once done and saw MD, was told they don't treat Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy only cataracts. Had to be referred out to another clinic/MD specializing in Fuchs. So why does his site say he treats Fuchs. Very annoying and misleading. That needs to be corrected ASAP.
About Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and Refractive Surgery|Cornea and Refractive Surgery|University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas, Houston|Cornea and Refractive Surgery|University of Texas, Houston|University of Texas, Houston
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
- Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii|Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.