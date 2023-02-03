See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD

Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Parkhurst works at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Parkhurst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkhurst Nuvision
    9725 Datapoint Dr Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 585-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Was referred to this M D and clinic, because was told he was the best in treating Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy. Had a great experience with the friendly staff and extensive evaluation but once done and saw MD, was told they don't treat Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy only cataracts. Had to be referred out to another clinic/MD specializing in Fuchs. So why does his site say he treats Fuchs. Very annoying and misleading. That needs to be corrected ASAP.
    J. Cisneros — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689737793
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea and Refractive Surgery|Cornea and Refractive Surgery|University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas, Houston|Cornea and Refractive Surgery|University of Texas, Houston|University of Texas, Houston
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii|Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parkhurst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parkhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parkhurst works at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parkhurst’s profile.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkhurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

