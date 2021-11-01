Dr. Gregory Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Parr, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Parr, MD
Dr. Gregory Parr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
1
Florida Urology Center300 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-5100
2
Florida Urology Center PA790 Dunlawton Ave Ste H, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 322-8880
3
Florida Urology Center19 Old Kings Rd N Ste C103, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 445-8533
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
I have been going to Dr. Parr for at least 10 years and find him excellent though I do see his PA each routine visit. He explains everything well and also will send you to extremely qualified surgeons/radiologists should the need arise. I would highly recommend.
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194765495
- University Kentucky
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Emery U
