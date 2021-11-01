Overview of Dr. Gregory Parr, MD

Dr. Gregory Parr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Parr works at Florida Urology Center in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.