Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD
Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pastrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pastrick's Office Locations
-
1
Dba the Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee1 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-4884
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pastrick?
I'm very pleased with my results. Dr. Pastrick is a very skilled surgeon. Dr. Pastrick has a nice team that works with him, his office is very clean and comfortable.
About Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073577318
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastrick accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastrick works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.