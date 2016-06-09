Overview of Dr. Gregory Patton, MD

Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi.



Dr. Patton works at Oxford OB/GYN Assocs PA in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.