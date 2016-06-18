Overview of Dr. Gregory Patton, MD

Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at Christian Care Ctr in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.