Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Patton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Patton, MD
Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Patton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
-
1
Christian Care Ctr1000 Wiggins Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 249-0206
-
2
Austin Spine Assists Pllc8745 Gary Burns Dr Ste 160, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (713) 960-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Dr. Patton was the doctor on call when my Mother was in the hospital recently. I was most happy with his attention to her and the thoroughness of tests requested and plan of care. He was kind, not rushed and totally understandable.
About Dr. Gregory Patton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699778043
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.