Overview of Dr. Gregory Patton, MD

Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Patton works at Christian Care Ctr in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christian Care Ctr
    1000 Wiggins Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 249-0206
  2. 2
    Austin Spine Assists Pllc
    8745 Gary Burns Dr Ste 160, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 960-8008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Rock Medical Center

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Jun 18, 2016
    Dr. Patton was the doctor on call when my Mother was in the hospital recently. I was most happy with his attention to her and the thoroughness of tests requested and plan of care. He was kind, not rushed and totally understandable.
    Vicki Cook in Dallas, TX — Jun 18, 2016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

